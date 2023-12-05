Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$141.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BRP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.20.

BRP Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $60.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.15. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.40.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 150.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that BRP will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 2.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 8.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

