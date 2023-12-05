Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

IBKR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.88.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.49. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $68.23 and a 52 week high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.29%.

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $1,111,736.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 488,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,208,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $1,111,736.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 488,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,208,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $1,132,624.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 853,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,358,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 556,057 shares of company stock valued at $48,819,378. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

