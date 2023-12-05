CleanSpark’s (CLSK) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of CleanSpark from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $5.30 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Shares of CLSK opened at $8.87 on Friday. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 31,612.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,203,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 124.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,563,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,789 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 907.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,516 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 32.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 929,812 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

