Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.85. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.17.

Institutional Trading of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

