Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Given New $46.67 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $46.67 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.13.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average of $48.93. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.77 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $96,389.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $96,389.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 3,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $162,607.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,656.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,097,000 after purchasing an additional 133,660,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,743,000 after purchasing an additional 117,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,934,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,003,000 after buying an additional 217,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,761,000 after buying an additional 1,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,739,000 after buying an additional 111,594 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

