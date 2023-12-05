Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Raymond James

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gold Royalty’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GROY. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $8.75 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.00 to $2.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $2.85 to $2.60 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.34.

Gold Royalty Trading Down 2.5 %

Gold Royalty stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.23 million, a P/E ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Gold Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 367.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gold Royalty will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Royalty

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,922,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 913,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 176,560 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 244.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 543,686 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Gold Royalty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 379.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 119,183 shares during the period. 8.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gold Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

