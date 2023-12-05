Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$67.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CM. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. National Bankshares set a C$62.00 price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$61.33.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$56.94 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$47.44 and a twelve month high of C$63.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C($0.01). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.86 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.700237 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

