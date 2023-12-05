Barclays Boosts Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $44.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its target price upped by Barclays from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Text has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.14.

Open Text Stock Down 1.1 %

Open Text stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. Open Text has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Open Text had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Open Text will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 77.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 40,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Open Text by 218.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 826,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,830,000 after buying an additional 566,598 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,619,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 15.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 568,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after buying an additional 74,952 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

