REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

REE Automotive Trading Down 11.5 %

Shares of REE Automotive stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.94. REE Automotive has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $20.10.

Institutional Trading of REE Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC increased its stake in REE Automotive by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 183,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in REE Automotive by 50.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 15,725 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 154,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 23,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 65.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 27,312 shares during the period. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner integrates vehicle components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into single compact module between the chassis and the wheel, which is controlled by its electronic unit functions, which includes drive-by-wire, steer-by-wire, break-by-wire, DaaS, smart corners, and design for serviceability; and REEplatform, a modular electric vehicle platform.

