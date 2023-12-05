Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TCBI. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.78.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.02. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $472.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,294 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.27 per share, with a total value of $112,803.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 282,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,408,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.27 per share, for a total transaction of $112,803.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 282,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,408,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 278,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,162,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,294 shares of company stock worth $982,853. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.