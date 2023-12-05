JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BOCOM International downgraded shares of JOYY from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JOYY in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.50.

Get JOYY alerts:

View Our Latest Report on YY

JOYY Stock Up 0.5 %

JOYY Cuts Dividend

JOYY stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.20. JOYY has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -68.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOYY

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YY. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 168.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in JOYY by 30.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.