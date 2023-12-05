Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

Shares of EFOI stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.04. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 243.07% and a negative net margin of 144.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Energy Focus

Energy Focus Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.