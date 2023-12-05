StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $101.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.70. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Savings Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.