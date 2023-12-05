DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Dec 5th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEAFree Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of DAVIDsTEA stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.66. DAVIDsTEA has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

