DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of DAVIDsTEA stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.66. DAVIDsTEA has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39.
About DAVIDsTEA
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DAVIDsTEA
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- How to Invest in Energy
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.