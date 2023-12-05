OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OCX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCX opened at $3.84 on Friday. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 3,923.58% and a negative return on equity of 77.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

