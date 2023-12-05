Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TANH opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. Tantech has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $7.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tantech during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tantech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tantech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

