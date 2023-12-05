Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Price Performance
Shares of PDEX stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $57.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.78. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
