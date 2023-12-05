Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Price Performance

Shares of PDEX stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $57.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.78. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDEX. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

