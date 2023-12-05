StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of RMCF opened at $4.17 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter.

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 8,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $36,410.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 893,385 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,076.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 12,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $47,674.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 846,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,342.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 8,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $36,410.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 893,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,076.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 71,665 shares of company stock valued at $288,937 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMCF. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

