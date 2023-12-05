Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Siebert Financial has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Siebert Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siebert Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Siebert Financial by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.