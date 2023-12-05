Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. Reading International has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $3.72.

Insider Activity at Reading International

In other news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $36,640.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,336.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,967 shares of company stock worth $80,135 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

Reading International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter worth $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reading International during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Reading International by 236.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Reading International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Reading International by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

