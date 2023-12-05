AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Given New $181.00 Price Target at Raymond James

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $177.00 to $181.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.94.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $144.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $254.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

