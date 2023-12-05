Royal Bank of Canada Cuts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$110.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$110.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DOO has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$143.00 to C$136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$154.00 to C$150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BRP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$111.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$150.00 price objective on shares of BRP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$106.31.

BRP Stock Performance

TSE:DOO opened at C$82.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.53. The company has a market cap of C$2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.51. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$79.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$98.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$103.96.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.01 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.61 billion. BRP had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 252.92%. Analysts expect that BRP will post 14.7217929 EPS for the current year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

