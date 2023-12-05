Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) PT Lowered to C$5.50

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.00.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSI

Rogers Sugar Price Performance

TSE:RSI opened at C$5.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$566.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.61. Rogers Sugar has a one year low of C$4.96 and a one year high of C$6.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of C$308.04 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4602369 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Sugar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is 81.82%.

About Rogers Sugar

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.