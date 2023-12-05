BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Lowered to C$100.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$150.00 to C$100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DOO. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson set a C$126.00 price objective on BRP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BRP from C$147.00 to C$110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BRP from C$154.00 to C$150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on BRP from C$136.00 to C$107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$106.31.

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$82.46 on Friday. BRP has a 1-year low of C$79.01 and a 1-year high of C$122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$98.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$103.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.51.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.01 by C$0.05. BRP had a return on equity of 252.92% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.61 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRP will post 14.7217929 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

