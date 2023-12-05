Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NGLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,650 ($33.47) to GBX 2,900 ($36.63) in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($37.89) to GBX 2,900 ($36.63) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,714.00.
View Our Latest Report on Anglo American
Anglo American Price Performance
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.