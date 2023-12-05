Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

Dec 5th, 2023

UBS Group upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOYFree Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NGLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,650 ($33.47) to GBX 2,900 ($36.63) in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($37.89) to GBX 2,900 ($36.63) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,714.00.

Anglo American Price Performance

OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Anglo American Company Profile



Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

