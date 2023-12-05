Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on AAR (NYSE:AIR)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AAR has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.75.

Get AAR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AIR

AAR Price Performance

NYSE AIR opened at $70.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.43. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.65. AAR has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $70.64.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.92 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAR will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AAR

In other news, Director Peter Pace sold 5,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $328,599.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,099.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,624,508.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Pace sold 5,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $328,599.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,099.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,621,798. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,029,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in AAR by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AAR by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,813,000 after acquiring an additional 100,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in AAR by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.