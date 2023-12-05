Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Novan has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVN. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan in the first quarter valued at about $2,921,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novan in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novan by 11.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. 14.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

