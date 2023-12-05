Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Key Tronic from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Key Tronic Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 0.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the third quarter valued at about $116,000.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

