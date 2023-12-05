Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $617.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.96. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

Featured Stories

