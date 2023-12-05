Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PEGA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $52.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average of $47.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.24 and a beta of 1.08. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $334.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.61 million. Pegasystems had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.49%.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $233,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,447.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $66,076.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $233,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,447.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,899 shares of company stock valued at $398,618. Insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $1,054,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $1,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

