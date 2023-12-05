StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VMware (NYSE:VMW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VMW. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.25.

NYSE VMW opened at $143.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71. VMware has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $181.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.57.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $1,030,337.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,039.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 2.3% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,699 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 5.5% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in VMware by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,966 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in VMware by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,531 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

