StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Summit Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Summit Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $367 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 22.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.74%.

In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 3,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $81,043.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 424,055 shares in the company, valued at $10,207,003.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMMF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 430.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Summit Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

