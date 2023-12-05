Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

NLY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised Annaly Capital Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.00. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $24.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.02%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.44%.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 274,965.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,168,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

