CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ CPSH opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 million, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.49. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $3.50.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.57%.
Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CPS Technologies
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.