CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker's stock.

NASDAQ CPSH opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 million, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.49. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPSH. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

