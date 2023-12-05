Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Shares of ESLT opened at $207.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.57. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $162.01 and a twelve month high of $225.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.34 and a 200-day moving average of $202.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 1,566.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the third quarter worth about $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 151.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 30.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

