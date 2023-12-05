Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Elbit Systems Price Performance
Shares of ESLT opened at $207.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.57. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $162.01 and a twelve month high of $225.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.34 and a 200-day moving average of $202.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Company Profile
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.
See Also
