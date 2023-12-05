StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $257.73.

NYSE:DHR opened at $222.11 on Friday. Danaher has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $249.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.80. The company has a market cap of $164.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

