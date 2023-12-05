StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal Security Instruments from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Universal Security Instruments

UUU opened at $2.18 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

