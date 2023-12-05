New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered New Concept Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 16.86%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in New Concept Energy during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter.
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
