New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered New Concept Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GBR

New Concept Energy Price Performance

NYSE:GBR opened at $1.08 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 16.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in New Concept Energy during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter.

About New Concept Energy

(Get Free Report)

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.