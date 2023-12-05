StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.7 %
Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.