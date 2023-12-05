Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ASO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.18.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

ASO opened at $55.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $69.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at $506,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,596 shares of company stock worth $2,128,510 over the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

