Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARDX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ardelyx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.10.

ARDX opened at $4.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $49,564.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,904.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,363 shares of company stock valued at $206,601 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 2,227.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,203,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,823,000 after buying an additional 14,549,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,030,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,563,000 after buying an additional 10,325,699 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,950,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at about $10,996,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ardelyx by 597.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,137,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,000 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

