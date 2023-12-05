Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $144.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.57 and a 200-day moving average of $132.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $149.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,145 shares of company stock worth $16,034,099 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 39,047 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 85,885,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,917,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,970 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,127,707 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,321,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,184 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.