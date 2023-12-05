Susquehanna Raises Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $70.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMBA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.59.

AMBA opened at $58.20 on Friday. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.01 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a negative net margin of 46.45%. The business’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $172,988.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 763,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,757,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $172,988.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 763,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,757,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $187,600.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,576 shares of company stock worth $606,992. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after acquiring an additional 56,927 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,678,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,410,000 after acquiring an additional 264,377 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ambarella by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after acquiring an additional 626,893 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ambarella by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,077,000 after acquiring an additional 24,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

