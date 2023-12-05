Royal Bank of Canada Lowers GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$43.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America set a C$46.00 target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.89.

