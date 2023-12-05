Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Rating Increased to Buy at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ALRN opened at $2.42 on Friday. Aileron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 96.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56,691 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 52.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63,651 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 23.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

