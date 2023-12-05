ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEY opened at $3.09 on Friday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.57.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 103.61% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 54.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

