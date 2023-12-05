ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEYFree Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEY opened at $3.09 on Friday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.57.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 103.61% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 54.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.