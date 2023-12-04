Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,002 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $1,406,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 6.7% in the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 26.5% in the second quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 65,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,775 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in Danaher by 78.4% in the second quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,371,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $329,229,000 after acquiring an additional 603,050 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $222.11. The stock had a trading volume of 864,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,078. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.83. The company has a market capitalization of $164.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $249.59.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.