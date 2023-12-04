UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 14,712 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $29,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $546.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,899. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.32. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The stock has a market cap of $505.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.65.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

