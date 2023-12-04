Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases 99,256 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 267.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,256 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 0.6% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $32,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 39.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.11. The company had a trading volume of 864,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,078. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $249.59. The firm has a market cap of $164.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

