Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Trims Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 78.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 80,950 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 7,793 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 533 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $544.99. 856,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.32. The company has a market cap of $504.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.65.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

